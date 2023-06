June 6, 2023, Munich, Bavaria, Germany: Reacting to the shocking news of the breach of the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine, Germans and Ukrainians in Munich, Germany organized an emergency assembly to protest the potential ecocide and war crime commitedd by Ruissa. Experts have stated in the weeks leading up to the breach, the sluices were closed leading to the water level becoming dangerously high at 17.5m and risking not only a breach, but also to maxmize destruction. The potential sabotage of the dam is seen as a sign that Russia is nearly positive it will not be able to hold Kharkiv and Crimea and is willing to engage in killing people, wildlife, and even its own people downstream in Crimea. (Credit Image: © Sachelle Babbar/ZUMA Press Wire)

Foto: Sachelle Babbar/ZUMAPRESS.com