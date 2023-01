EERIK-NIILES KROSS ⟩ Euroopa on elanud 100 aastat Vene sõjakurjategijate karistamatuse nõiaringis

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C), Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (L) and Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov watch events to mark Victory Day in Sevastopol May 9, 2014. Putin went to Crimea on Friday for the first time since Russia annexed the peninsula from Ukraine in March, a visit that is likely to anger the Ukrainian leadership and upset the West. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS ANNIVERSARY CONFLICT PROFILE MILITARY)

Foto: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS