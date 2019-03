This Feb. 25, 2018 photo released by IHS Markit shows the Yongbyon experimental light water reactor in North Korea, suggesting trial operations are under way. Increased activity at the North Korean nuclear caught the attention of analysts and renewed concerns about the complexities of denuclearization talks as President Donald Trump prepares for a summit with Kim Jong Un. (DigitalGlobe/IHS Markit via AP)

FOTO: / AP